Holders Rainey Endowed beaten in semi-final by Ballyclare High

RAINEY ENDOWED 0 BALLYCLARE HIGH 1

A late goal from Rachel Hill was enough to give Ballyclare High victory over holders Rainey Endowed to book their place in this year’s Ulster Schoolgirls’ Senior Cup final.

Ballyclare, who last played in the final seven years ago, will meet Banbridge Academy in the final on March 6.

There were just two minutes remaining when, after being under pressure for the majority of the game, the Co Antrim girls netted the winner through Rachel Hill.

Until that point, Rainey had the better of the few opportunities on offer but Ballyclare goalkeeper Laura Chestnutt stopped everything that came her way

Erin Anderson, Sara Semple and Betty Scott all had half-chances for Rainey well dealt with by Chestnutt in the opening 30 minutes.

McCullough was denied by Rainey keeper Dawn Francis six minutes after the break and four minutes later Chestnutt stopped another effort from Semple.

Then with two minutes left, Ballyclare won only their second penalty corner of the match and after McCullough’s initial shot was saved, the ball broke to Hill who fired in the rebound for the winner.

