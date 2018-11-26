Mossley scale Ulster Premier League summit following latest win over Queen’s

Mossley have gone to the top of the Ulster Premier League following a comfortable 3-1 win over Queen’s at the Glade on Saturday.

New coach Ali McNeill has certainly made a successful transition to the men’s game after her move from Pegasus.

Neal Glassey has also had a positive impact since returning home for the indoor break in Germany where the Irish international is playing his outdoor hockey.

On Saturday, he got one of the goals with Ryan Lyall and Ross McIvor also on target and David Reid replying for Queen’s.

South Antrim are also going well and they pulled off a surprise when they beat Bangor 2-0, Adam Glass and Max Taylor getting the goals in an enjoyable trip to the seaside.

Keith McWilliams, meanwhile, hit a treble as Newry defeated struggling Antrim 6-1.

In the women’s Premier League, Ulster Elks continue to climb the table after a 4-0 win over Rainey while in the Denman Ulster Shield, Ballymena and Mossley fought out a 2-2 draw.

Meanwhile, this year’s Senior Cup final will be contested by Raphoe and Omagh, who won through yesterday’s semi-finals in Cookstown.

Raphoe beat Club KV 5-4 in a penalty shootout after a 3-3 draw with Club KV while Omagh were 4-0 winners over Portadown.

Sabrina Barnett hit two of the goals for Raphoe, including a late equaliser which forced the penalty decider.

After a scoreless first half in the second semi, Omagh scored three times in as many minutes after the break, before adding a fourth, with Amy Sproule, who got two, Dani Darragh and Lisa Long all on the mark.