ADRIAN WHITESIDE: Tobermore manager’s praise for ‘ruthless’ United

Tobermore United manager Adrian Whiteside put special focus on his forward-thinking players following Saturday’s impressive 4-0 success.

The Bluefin Sport Premier Intermediate League win over Portstewart left the visitors to Fortwilliam Park with a first defeat of the league campaign.

Whiteside’s call for a greater cutting edge in the final third was answered in style by the squad as Tobermore fired home four goals towards full points.

“I told our forward players at half-time to be more ruthless and that the goals would then come, which they did,” said Whiteside. “Portstewart have started the season well but they couldn’t match our work-rate and desire on the day.”

Conor Kearns’ finish handed Tobermore control before the break then a slick second-half scoring spree produced two goals across a fine 10-minute spell thanks to Peter Duffin and Shay Dunlop, with Ciaran Curran closing out the scoring.

Tobermore sit joint third alongside Newington and Portstewart on seven points from four fixtures - with Annagh United out in front over Queen’s.

“We have no league game now for another few weeks,” said Whiteside. “Our next three are in the cups.”