Celebration of football at annual awards night in Belfast

Linfield’s Jimmy Callacher was named Danske Bank Player of the Year at Monday night’s Northern Ireland Football Awards in Belfast.

Defender Callacher was a key part of David Healy’s title winning Linfield team and was one of the main reasons the Blues got their hands on the Gibson Cup.

Electric Ireland's Anne Smyth presents the award to Billie Simpson from Cliftonville

Callacher’s boss Healy won the Manager of the Year award after his side’s great season.

Danske Bank Player of the Year: Jimmy Callacher (Linfield)

Dream Spanish Homes Young Player of the Year: Kofi Balmer (Ballymena United)

BetMcLean Manager of the Year: David Healy (Linfield)

Bluefin Sport Championship Player of the Year 'Alyn Spratt of Bluefin Sport with Marty Donnelly

Uhlsport Premiership Team of the Year: Jonathan Tuffey (Glenavon), Chris Casement (Linfield), Jimmy Callacher (Linfield), Joshua Robinson (Linfield), Niall Quinn (Linfield), Jordan Stewart (Linfield), Jamie Mulgrew (Linfield), Jordan Forsythe (Crusaders), Paul Heatley (Crusaders), Andrew Waterworth (Linfield), Adam Lecky (Ballymena United)

Championship Player of the Year: Martin Donnelly (Larne)

Bluefin Sport Championship Team of the Year: Aaron Hogg (Carrick Rangers), Tomas Cosgrove (Larne), Caolan Loughran (Carrick Rangers), Ben Murdock (Dundela), Ben Tilney (Larne), Mark Surgenor (Carrick), Jeff Hughes (Larne), Faud Sule (Larne), Martin Donnelly (Larne), David McDaid (Larne), Jordan Hughes (Dundela)

Premier Intermediate League Player of the Year: Ryan McCready (Queen’s University)

Beleek Premier Intermediate League Team of the Year: Declan Brown (Queen’s), Josh Corry (Queen’s), Kyle McVey (Tobermore), Jordan Campbell (Annagh), Ronan Young (Queen’s), Craig Taylor (Annagh), Daniel McIlhatton (Moyola Park), Niall Henderson (Annagh), Matthew Hughes (Queen’s), Stephen McCavitt (Banbridge), Ryan McCready (Queen’s).

Jimmy Dubois Non Senior Club: Crumlin Star

Reavey & Co. Solicitors International Personality of the Year: Craig Cathcart (Watford)

Electric Ireland Women’s Football Personality of the Year: Billie Simpson (Cliftonville Ladies)

Jordan’s Gift Goal of the Season: Michael McLellan - Ards v Cliftonville (September 2018)

Golden Boot: Joe Gormley (Cliftonville) & Andrew Waterworth (Linfield) – 29 goals each

Ardtalla Wealth Management Hall of Fame: George Best.