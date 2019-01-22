Defeat for Draperstown Celtic Under-13s

In what was a ‘good game for the neutral’ at Meadowbank, Draperstown Celtic Under-13s will feel like they should have left with at least a point against Dungiven Celtic.

In a very even first half there was little between the two sides but Dungiven went in a goal up after Mallon made a great save but they didn’t clear the ball which gifted Dungiven an easy opener.

DC listened well to their half time team talk and went out fast in the second half. Six minutes in, Murphy played a ball to McKenna, via a few Dungiven legs, and McKenna lobbed the keeper for what was one of his best goals this season.

Seven minutes later, Logan played a beautiful ball through the middle and McMullan chased it down and converted to put Draperstown a goal up.

Logan ended up coming off injured and it made a big difference in the middle of the pitch.

Dungiven capitalised and an unchallenged header on the edge of the box found one of their forwards who duly equalised.

With seconds to go, Dungiven caused panic in the DC box and the ball rattled off a few of defenders before ending up in the back of the net giving Dungiven Celtic the three points.

The Under-12s also took on Dungiven in two friendlies.

Both matches were great encounters with the spoils shared in one and Dungiven taking them in another.