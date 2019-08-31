HOW IT HAPPENED: Crusaders 3 Dungannon Swifts 0

A Philip Lowry brace either side of Billy Joe Burns’ drive left Crusaders clear at the head of the Danske Bank Premiership standings with a 3-0 victory over Dungannon Swifts.

F-T: Crusaders 3 Dungannon Swifts 0

85: Johnston alert again off his line to deny Robinson after a lapse by Harwood

81: SUB (Crusaders) - Heatley off for Robinson

80: SUB (Crusaders) - Cushley off for Caddell

78: Clarke feeds Heatley in space on the left but Johnston is out to block the effort

73: McGonigle hooks over the bar within moments of his introduction

71: SUB (Crusaders) - Thompson off for McGonigle

70: SUB (Dungannon Swifts): Carvill off for Campbell

67: SUB (Dungannon Swifts) - McGuinness off for Harwood

64: YELLOW (Crusaders) - Cushley

62: GOAL - Crusaders 3 (Lowry) Dungannon Swifts 0

Heatley’s initial shot is saved by Johnston but the rebound falls for Lowry to slot home and double his tally

58: YELLOW (Dungannon Swifts) - Smyth

56: Smyth’s low free-kick fails to trouble O’Neill

55: SUB (Dungannon Swifts) - Patton off for Gallagher

53: First sight of goal of note in the second half falls to Cushley but he clears the bar from inside the box

H-T: Crusaders 2 Dungannon Swifts 0

40: GOAL - Crusaders 2 (Burns) Dungannon Swifts 0

Lowry’s ball from tight on the line towards the far post is drilled home by Burns

36: Superb pass by Smyth into the path of Lowe cuts open the Crusaders backline but O’Neill is quick off his line to block the shot

29: Cushley’s low cross from the right across the face of goal is turned the wrong side of the post on the run by O’Rourke

28: Crusaders corner-kick creates problems but Dungannon survive

27: From the resultant free-kick, Clarke eventually picks up possession on the right and floats over a cross which Hegarty heads goalwards but Johnston stops with a fine save

26: YELLOW (Dungannon Swifts) - Carvill

19: Redman off the line to divert Cushley’s shot after Heatley cuts the ball back to his unmarked team-mate

14: Clarke slips a pass in behind the Swifts backline and Lowry’s drive from a tight angle finds the side-netting

9: Well-worked move along the left ends with a low Heatley cross which a sliding Wilson cuts out

5: GOAL - Crusaders 1 (Lowry) Dungannon Swifts 0

Lowry bursts forward into the box and angles a low shot home

CRUSADERS: O’Neill, Burns, Hegarty, Coates, Lowry, Hale, Cushley (Caddell, 80), O’Rourke, Thompson (McGonigle, 71), Heatley (Robinson, 81), Clarke.

Subs (not used): Shields, Beverland, Ward, Ruddy.

DUNGANNON SWIFTS: Johnston, Redman, Wilson, King, Clucas, Smyth, Patton (Campbell, 55), Lowe, Carvill (Campbell, 70), McGuinness (Harwood, 67), Waide.

Subs (not used): Byrne, Taylor, McGinty, Devlin.

Referee: Raymond Crangle.