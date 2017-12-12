IN FULL: Irish Cup fifth round draw

Linfield - and Andy Waterworth - grabbed the spotlight in last season’s Tennent’s Irish Cup final thanks to a 3-0 success over Coleraine.

And the Blues joined 31 rival clubs in today’s fifth-round draw. Find out which team your club has been paired with.

Tennent's Irish Cup fifth round draw

Ties scheduled for Saturday, January 6 are as follows:

Loughgall v PSNI

Lisburn Distillery v Coleraine

Carrick Rangers v Glenavon

Larne v Dergview

Maiden City v Crusaders (at Seaview)

Queen’s University v Dundela

Cliftonville v Warrenpoint

Newry City v H&W Welders

Portadown v Ballyclare Comrades

Dungannon Swifts v Limavady United

Glebe Rangers v Linfield (at Windsor Park)

Knockbreda v Institute

Ballinamallard United v Immaculata

Lurgan Celtic v Glentoran

Moyola Park v Ballymena United (at Showgrounds)

Ards v Crumlin Star