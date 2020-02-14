Martin Donnelly and Fuad Sule fire Larne to victory over Dungannon Swifts

Larne’s fine league form continued against Dungannon Swifts as they claimed a fourth straight win.

They never looked back once Martin Donnelly put them in front in the first half.

A mistake from rookie goalkeeper Conner Byrne in the second period, when he allowed Fuad Sule’s shot to slip past him, sealed the Swifts’ fate.

Dungannon forced the first save after six minutes when Caolan McAleer’s free-kick was pushed away by goalkeeper Conor Mitchell.

At the other end, David McDaid was inches from converting a cross from Tomas Cosgrove.

The Swifts came close again just before the half-hour when McAleer’s corner rebounded to Oisin Smyth, but the goalkeeper blocked.

Daniel Hughes then chested the ball down and away from his marker but hit a first-time effort over, then McAleer’s shot was tipped wide by Mitchell.

Larne took the lead in the 35th minute when Lee Lynch’s strike was saved but the ball fell to Donnelly and he slotted home.

A second goal in the 65th minute gave them breathing space - it came from Sule as his shot from distance seemed to carry little threat but evaded the young goalkeeper.

Hughes controlled a cross from substitute Mark Patton but his shot looped over then Kris Lowe just failed to get on the end of a fine cross from right-back Caolin Coyle.

Late on, Lynch picked up a loose pass and broke away for Larne, but shot over.

The Swifts created one last chance as the game entered stoppage time, but Lowe headed wide from McAleer’s cross.

DUNGANNON SWIFTS: Byrne, Coyle, King, Wilson (Brennan, 75), Redman, Campbell (Patton, 68), McGinty (Carvill, 71), Lowe, Smyth, McAleer, Hughes

Subs (not used): Johnston, Teggart, Waide, Keke

LARNE: Mitchell, Flowers, Watson, Jarvis, Lynch, Cosgrove, Hughes, Sule, Herron (Mitchell, 61), Donnelly (Tilney, 75), McDaid (Tully, 89)

Subs (not used): Devlin, Kelly, Ramsey, Gilmour

Referee: Steven Gregg