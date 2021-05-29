HOW IT HAPPENED: Glenavon 1 Dungannon Swifts 1

Glenavon manager Gary Hamilton.

F-T: Glenavon 1 Dungannon Swifts 1

92: Carroll out to block a Fitzpatrick shot from a few yards after Glenavon pressure

87: Looping Fitzpatrick header comes back off the bar

Dungannon Swifts manager Dean Shiels

85: SUB (Dungannon) - Robinson for Gallagher

83: SUB (Glenavon) - J.Doyle for Purkis

79: Glenavon have shots blocked in the penalty area by Campbell then Snoddy

77: Doyle's searching angled pass from deep has Dungannon on the backfoot and McCloskey fires goalwards off the loose ball but it lacks the power to test Carroll

75: SUB (Glenavon) - Devlin for Convie

69: Two attempts by Doyle in quick succession off Campbell corner-kicks - the first a fierce drive, the second a firm header - with Carroll on hand for both

68: SUB (Glenavon) - McCloskey for Hall

66: Rare second-half sight of goal ends with Fitzpatrick firing a low shot at Carroll

53: SUB (Glenavon) - Norton for Harmon

H-T: Glenavon 1 Dungannon Swifts 1

42: Purkis with great balance and footwork to create the opening for a shot but Carroll makes the block

41: YELLOW (Glenavon) - Doyle

39: Hyland tips over the bar after good work again by McAleer

35: GOAL - Glenavon 1 Dungannon Swifts 1 (Gallagher)

Simple close-range finish for Gallagher after substitute McAleer cuts in from the left and delivers a low cross.

32: SUB (Dungannon) - McAleer on for Campbell

18: Dungannon hit the post as Gallagher's clever footwork inside the box ends with a shot from a tight angle that comes back off the outside of the upright

15: Campbell drives forward from deep and slips a ball to Fitzpatrick but his low effort is just wide of the far post

12: Carroll with another fine save to stop Campbell from adding to the early lead

9: Carroll alert to tip over the bar after Purkis and McGee compete

7: Dungannon, once again, give the ball away - with Purkis picking it up in the centre of the park before slipping a pass to Snoddy on the overlap but his effort is wide from a great position inside the box

3: Hyland's attempted clearance is blocked but Campbell's shot from distance off the loose ball drops wide with the goalkeeper off his line

3: Frantic opening at Mourneview Park as Purkis has a shot blocked then Dungannon counter-attack ends with Convie twisting and turning but Hyland comfortable with the save

29 secs: GOAL - Glenavon 1 (Purkis) Dungannon Swifts 0

Disastrous opening for the visitors as attempts to play out from the back result in a misplaced pass straight to Purkis and he slots home

GLENAVON: Hyland, Doyle, Purkis, Campbell, Hall, Snoddy, Harmon, Fitzpatrick, Garrett, Ward, McNulty.

Subs: Coates, Birney, Byrne, McCloskey, O'Mahony, Norton, J.Doyle.

DUNGANNON SWIFTS: Carroll, Coyle, O.Smyth, Campbell, Gallagher, Carvill, Mayse, Convie, Glenny, McGee, M.Smyth.

Subs: Johnston, McAleer, Patton, Devlin, Conway, Robinson, O'Kane.