The night Dungannon signing ‘tore to pieces’ Swifts in front of his new boss

Shiels, then in the early stages of his appointment with the Danske Bank Premiership outfit, had his focus on a Swifts panel featuring players from the firsts and under 20s.

However, he confirmed at the club’s announcement of a deal for Darragh McBrien how ‘he tore our under 20s to pieces that night’.

McBrien scored two goals in a display that captured the attention of Shiels - with the Swifts moving to capture the 19-year-old despite attention from a number of Premiership rivals.

Darragh McBrien along with Dungannon Swifts manager Dean Shiels at the confirmation of the player's signing. Pic by Dungannon Swifts.

“He tore our u20s to pieces that night, he’s direct and he has an eye for goal,” said Shiels on the official Dungannon Swifts website. “He gets his shots off and there is end product there, which we are lacking.

“Darragh is an exciting talent and I’m really excited to work with him.

“He is a player that a lot of people won’t know a lot about but I’m sure they will in a year’s time.

“He is a really promising player with a real hunger and desire.

“He has turned down some big clubs to sign for Dungannon Swifts, which says a lot about his mentality and his desire to come to the club and I’m delighted to have him.”

McBrien has signed a three-year deal to move from Ballinamallard United, having progressed out of the Championship club’s Academy.

“I’m thrilled to have signed for Dungannon Swifts,” said McBrien on the official Dungannon Swifts website. “I’m looking forward to working under Dean and making the step up to the Danske Bank Premiership.

“I feel like the style of play that the manager wants to implement here suits my style of play.

“I just can’t wait to get started, meet all the lads and hit the ground running from the get go.”

--

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world.

But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.