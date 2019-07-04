Popular street league kicks off in Cookstown

The kick off of the 2019 Mid Ulster Street League takes place this week as the eagerly anticipated annual tournament fixture calendar has started.

This year sees a continuation of the new Street League format, as in addition to the usual Street League fixtures open to teams of non-registered/recreational football players, the ‘Super League’ continues to takes place, allowing existing football players to enter in their own division.

The tournament will start at 7.30pm with Round One of the Super Cup featuring CYFC Colts vs West End Hibs. Knockout rounds continue throughout July with the Super Cup Final on Saturday July 27 at 2pm at Mid Ulster Sports Arena.

The Recreational Cup fixture calendar starts on 4 July at 7.30pm at the Fairhill, Cookstown and Mid Ulster Sports Arena, with the Recreational Cup Final taking place on Wednesday July 31 at 7.30pm at Mid Ulster Sports Arena.

Deputy Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Clement Cuthbertson, welcomed the annual competition saying: “It’s great to see lots of teams involved in this year’s league, which is an important part of Council’s aim to encourage grass roots participation in sport.

“The league, as well as providing an enjoyable competition, is also a crucial means of supporting local football talent and promoting the sport within the district.”

For further information, contact Mid Ulster Sports Arena on 028 8676 7135 or visit the council website.