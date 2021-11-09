Smith is considered by fans to have been one of Rangers greatest managers.

Winning 13 major trophies in seven years, including seven league titles in succession, in terms of achievements Smith is the second-most successful manager in the history of Rangers, behind Bill Struth.

At the weekend clash between Rangers and Ross County, Dungannon supporters Club Chairman Ian Burns, Vice- Chair Paul Tate and Secretary Ian Irwin laid a wreath at the club’s Ibrox home, in honour of Walter Smith.

Club Chairman Ian Burns says: “Given the mementos, wreaths and floral tributes left at Ibrox is evident the affection which Rangers supporters had for Walter Smith.

“His success, achievements and knowledge of guiding endurance propelled our club to the very top of Scottish football and built the foundations of success which we have now become accustomed.”

Secretary Ian Irwin said: “Our club wished to pay this small but significant tribute to a man who we consider a Rangers legend.

“Walter Smith embodied the commitment, dedication and love of sport which we share, he will be remembered and commemorated across the footballing fraternity.

“His wisdom and words of endurance will echo through the stands of Ibrox, written into the pages of history and remembered for generations, put simply this act of remembrance is a symbolic gesture of gratitude and thanks.

“He will be remembered for evermore.”

