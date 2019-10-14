TERRACE TALK: Irish League fans’ weekend video review Action from the Danske Bank Premiership draw between Ballymena United and Crusaders. Pic by INPHO. Each week we will run video reviews from fans representing each of the 12 clubs in the Danske Bank Premiership. To get involved as part of the Terrace Talk team simply e-mail your contact details to sport@newsletter.co.uk. Linfield’s David Healy aware every game counts in bid to close down league’s leading lights with win at Dungannon Swifts as Kris Lindsay targets home gains