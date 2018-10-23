Whiteside relieved by late winner

Tobermore United boss Adrian Whiteside admitted he was relieved to see his side put their Intermediate Cup tie with Shankill United to bed late on.

Jordan Thompson’s late free kick seal a comeback win for Tobermore in Belfast to set up a meeting with Desertmartin in the next round.

“Yeah we are relieved to make it through against a very good Shankhill United side,” said Whiteside.

“As expected they came out full of fight in the first 20 minutes, but we slowly got to grips with the game.

“They missed a few chances though and at half time I said to the players we needed to match them physically.

“But we had a ridiculous penalty awarded against us, which allowed Shankill to take the lead.

“We couldn’t believe it as our guy had cleared the ball for a corner. If anything thjough this helped kickstart us and we started to create a bit more.

“We hit the bar and the post after some good build up play created the openings for us. We finally got back on level terms when Steven Lamont scored a very good goal.

“By this stage Shankill were holding on a bit. Thankfully we kept pressing and up stepped Jordan in the last few minutes to score the winner.”