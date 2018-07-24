DERRY GAA: Division One reaching business end of season

H & A Mechanical Services All County Football League Division 1 (Wednesday, July 25, 8pm unless stated)

Bellaghy v Newbridge

Those GAA followers with memories of these two clubs in their pomp will remember some great battles where no quarter was asked for or given. Those days are long gone but that will not fully dilute the desire to get one over the other in the modern age, especially with the changes in Div 1 for next season.

After seven rounds they had similar records, each with eight points with three wins and a draw each, Newbridge with a superior score difference. Second placed Magherafelt got the better of the O’Leary’s at the weekend, Glen getting the better of Bellaghy in their match.

Two points will be vital for both clubs at this stage of the league and home advantage could swing the result for the Tones. Bellaghy lost at the weekend to Glen in a high scoring game, 5-14 to 3-07, Newbridge to Magherafelt 2-19n to 1-08.

Verdict: Brown and Donnelly could tip the balance for Bellaghy.

Ballinascreen v Kilrea

Not many regular followers of Ballinascreen in recent years would have predicted that the Dean McGlinchey Park side, or for that matter Kilrea, would be anchored on two points at the bottom of the table with three other clubs after seven games and separated from each other by score difference.

In this situation this game is of vital importance for both clubs, particularly as there are also some other crucial head to head games against teams also in the lower reaches of the table.

The appointment of Liam Bradley as manager will have boosted Ballinascreen in their battle to avoid the four automatic relegation places. Kilrea were one of the most difficult teams to beat in recent years but Nicky McAleese has a tough task in trying to steer them clear of the danger zone.

At the weekend Ballinascreen slipped further into relegation trouble, losing 2-11 to 0-13to Swatragh. Kilrea beat Greenlough easily

Verdict: Ballinascreen to take an important step towards safety.

Greenlough v Slaughtneil

Greenlough have played a game more than the other teams in the top flight but they lost their round 8 game at home to Loup 1-11 to 1-06 to plunge them even deeper into relegation bother.

They have won just one game from their first half programme and that was away back at the beginning of April when they beat Glenullin 0-12 to 0-10. They lost narrowly to Coleraine by the minimum margin in their second game but it has been downhill all the way since then.

Now they face unbeaten league leaders Slaughtneil who followed up their comfortable win over Glen with a similar victory over Glenullin. It’s unlikely that the Clady side will trouble the league leaders.

Verdict: Emmet’s to march on to another win.

Ballinderry v Claudy

The Mitchel’s are another of the teams facing relegation with just one win from the seven games played before the break. That victory came in the penultimate round before the break when they had a convincing 2-15 to 0-10 win over Glenullin at O’Neill Park.

Now they head to Shamrock Park to face a Ballinderry side that sit uncomfortable in the mid-table zone with seven points from three wins and a draw. Still the Shamrocks are the only team to deny league leaders Slaughtneil victory, drawing 1-10 to 0-13 at Emmet Park. But they were in scintillating form at Watty Graham Park against Glen and followed up that form against Glenullin.

It could be a difficult hour for the Mitchel’s tomorrow night. In the weekend games Claudy got a draw with Dungiven, while Ballinderry had eight points to spare over Coleraine,

Verdict: Mitchel’s will get little joy at Shamrock Park.

Swatragh v Loup

It’s points on the board that count in the race to finish in the top ten and avoid either automatic relegation or a relegation play off and at the moment Loup have a clear advantage after taking the points from relegation threatened Greenlough to into fifth place in the table at the midpoint with ten points from five wins after eight games.

Swatragh have no such luxury as they await the visit from the Lough Shore men. After their 0-10 to 0-04 win over Ballinderry on the opening day of the season Swatragh would have been confident of doing well in the league but that was their only win in the first half of the season.

The Davitt’s are in a precarious position and that may not change in this game, although they did beat Ballinascreen on Sunday last.

Verdict: Loup to take points back to Lough Shore.

Magherafelt v Coleraine

When the break in the league came these two clubs sat comfortably in the top four on twelve points, as did Glen, just one behind Slaughtneil, and these four clubs are safe from any relegation threat, especially as the five bottom clubs all have two points behind Glenullin on four points. However both clubs will want to keep up their winning ways as they face into difficult games in the championship.

The Rossas meet reigning Derry and Ulster champions Slaughtneil at the first hurdle and Owen Roes face Glenullin at the same stage. Momentum will be important as there is no safety net in the championship and Coleraine and Magherafelt will also be among the small handful of clubs with genuine championship ambitions.

Magherafelt continued their good form with a weekend win over Newbridge, Coleraine losing at home to Ballinderry.

Verdict: One that could go either way, Owen Roes slight favourites.

Glen v Lavey

After six games Glen was sailing merrily along with wins over Kilrea by five points, over Greenlough by seven points, over Ballinascreen by three points over Claudy by nine points, over Loup by one point and over Swatragh by four points.

By the time the refixed game at home to Slaughtneil came round Glen’s standing was sky high but all that changed when the Emmet’s came to Watty Graham Park as a convincing defeat punctured their burgeoning hopes.

After the weekend game against Bellaghy that they won easily after falling behind early on, they face another difficult task when Lavey make the short journey to Watty Graham Park. The Erin’s Own have four wins from their opening seven games and will want to create a league safety net against the chasing pack.

Verdict: Glen will look to Emmet Bradley to give them midfield dominance.

Glenullin v Dungiven

No matter what the competition, or the respective form at that particular point in time, when these two long-standing rivals meet there is always an air of expectation, a whiff of sulphur that ensures an exciting game.

At the moment Glenullin have lost six of their opening seven games, losing by seven points to Slaughtneil, wins over Swatragh and Ballinascreen not enough to create an air of optimism in the race for a top flight finish. In contrast Dungiven have beaten Bellaghy, Newbridge, Kilrea, Greenlough and Ballinascreen in the first part of the league.

A win at Seán Ó Maolain Páirc would copper-fasten Div 1 league football for Dungiven, but defeat would give Glenullin hope that they could get out of trouble. Dungiven had to settle for a point in a draw at Claudy.

Verdict: Glenullinwill be hopeful of victory but Dungiven also fancy their chances.