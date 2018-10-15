Derry's Anton Tohill set to join Aussie Rules side

Derry Under-20 player Anton Tohill is heading to Australia after agreeing a two-year professional contract with Aussie Rules side Collingwood.

Tohill, who is the son of former All-Ireland winning Derry star Anthony, has had a number of trials with the Melbourne-based team, who were runners-up in the 2018 AFL Grand Final, losing to the West Coast Eagles.

The 18-year-old, who plays for the Swatragh club, has been keen to follow in his father's footsteps and forge a career in Australian Rules Football.

Anthony had a spell with the Melbourne Demons in the early 90s.

Anton, who is 6'6" tall, will travel in November for training ahead of the 2019 Australian Football League season which starts in March.