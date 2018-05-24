McErlain’s Oak Leaf Odyssey can start on Sunday

Ulster Senior Football Championship: Derry v Donegal (Sunday, Celtic Park, 4pm)

Damian McErlain has been Derry senior football manager for almost nine months but in many regards, his journey begins this weekend.

Relegation to Division Four provided critics and naysayers with early ammunition with which to take aim at the new manager but a championship victory is akin to a bullet proof vest in football and McErlain’s minor record shows he is a championship manager.

The curious thing about those so keen to write Derry off before a ball is kicked is that they are basing their opinions on a team few outside Owenbeg has seen play yet. Sunday may be the first glimpse we get of Damian McErlain’s Derry.

“I hope you’re right,” smiles the Magherafelt man when the point is put to him at his pre-Championship press night, “We’ll see.”

Ironically the league run mostly being used to dismiss Derry’s chances has helped create exactly the type of media profile McErlain prefers to work in - low. Not one for the spotlight, his minor teams had a reputation for operating ‘under the radar’ and he seems to be at his most comfortable in championship surroundings. That, and the influx of players, means there is a different feel to the Oak Leafers now from earlier in the season.

“The boys coming back around the training, with the influx of quality, is significant and it brings the other players on as well,” adds the Derry manager, “It gives everybody a lift.

“It is like a county player going back to play for the club, it gives training a lift and brings that bit of quality about the place.

“The players came back at the right time. Everybody has been in good form about it. They have been superb and it’s been great to have them.”

Not that Derry are anything other than huge underdogs against Donegal, an abysmal recent Ulster Championship record ensures that.

Indeed McErlain’s task is markedly similar to the one he inherited with the minors. His transformation there was remarkable as much for the speed of the transition as the metamorphosis from under achievers to perennial Ulster finalists and it was an underdog Ulster Championship victory over a Declan Bonner managed Donegal side that paved the way for everything that followed.

But this is senior football and McErlain is under no illusions.

“Donegal were very impressive in terms of being in really good physical shape and moving well. It was high scoring (against Cavan).

“We know what is coming at us. They are a very good side, more established than Derry but they have plenty of fresh blood in their team as well.

“We are looking forward to the challenge; we are looking forward to bringing them to Celtic Park and seeing how we can get our game together and compete.”

The biggest challenge for McErlain and his backroom team has been impressing a new game-plan on a panel that have only been together in their entirety for a matter of weeks.

“April 2nd was the first time we had everybody in the room that was involved in the squad. That tells its own story.

“We presented that night how we were going to put things right. What the plan was for the next seven weeks and all the things we needed to address. How we were going to apply ourselves, what the mentality needed to be, how we were going to go about it.

“The boys responded immediately and that has continued right through.

“We did a bit of work in the earlier rounds and as the five weeks went on, we had to taper the training and it was very much about short sessions and tactical sessions.

“You are talking about a different phase now. It feels like a totally different year in the sense of having a full squad. The weather was horrendous over the whole league and training was disrupted which didn’t help us as a new side and a new management team.

“Over the last number of weeks, you start to feel you have a bit more work done but it’s okay doing it out there (the training pitch) but we have to deliver a performance at Celtic Park.”

It may be Division One versus Division Four in league terms but McErlain believes his players will prove they don’t belong in the country’s bottom tier.

“We feel that we have the quality to prove we shouldn’t be there (in Division Four). We will have our chance to show that next year but in terms of championship - with the players we have available - and the way we have prepared over the last number of weeks, we would be looking to reflect a performance that doesn’t reflect Division Four.

“We are underdogs and nobody will be giving us a shout. We obviously had a disappointing winter but we have everybody back; we have got organised; we have young, ambitious players and we have experienced, ambitious players as well and we would be looking to go out and deliver in Celtic Park.

“God knows where that will take us. Are we good enough to defeat a side as experienced as Donegal? Who knows, but we are looking to put a performance together – that’s it.”