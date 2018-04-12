Slaughtneil quartet named in AIB Club Championship Team of the Year

Derry and Ulster Slaughtneil have had four players named on the inaugural AIB GAA Club Players’ Football Team of the Championship.

The Emmet's are second only to All Ireland club champions, Corofin, in terms of the number of players in the 15 with Antóin McMullan, Karl McKaigue, Chrissy McKaigue and Chris Bradley all named in the team of the championship. Corofin have been rewarded with six players on the selection

The new initiative has reviewed the outstanding performances at provincial and All-Ireland level in the AIB Club Championships with a cross-section of GAA media voting on a final 15.

Galway and Connacht champions Corofin had to show plenty of resilience en route to Croke Park, but cut loose on St Patrick’s Day where they produced a sensational shooting display against Nemo Rangers to capture the club’s third AIB All-Ireland senior club football title.

The result is that Liam Silke, Kieran Fitzgerald, Dylan Wall, Michael Farragher, Ian Burke and Martin Farragher have all been awarded a place on the team of the championship.

In an additional coup for the club, Corofin also completely dominate the short list for 'AIB GAA Club footballer of the Year' with Ian Burke, Michael Farragher and Liam Silke providing the short list.

Stylish half back James Murray and sharp shooter Eanna O’Connor represent Kildare and Leinster champions Moorefield.

Despite their disappointment in the All-Ireland final, Nemo Rangers have midfielder Alan O’Connor and full forward Luke Connolly representing the Munster champions while the team is completed by Donegal star Patrick McBrearty who was in superb form for Kilcar in their two matches in the Ulster club championship.

Uachtarán Cumann Luthchleas Gael John Horan said: “It’s a great honour for all of those players who have been selected – especially with this being the inaugural year of these awards – and I congratulate them all.

“The AIB GAA Club Championships continue to grow from strength to strength and these awards area reflection of that.

“Every year the club campaign is responsible for some of the high points in the GAA season and it is fitting that we salute the star performers who go to such lengths for the pride of their club jersey. In recognising these outstanding performers we also pay tribute to the clubs who produced them.”

The AIB GAA Club Players’ Awards for Hurling will be announced on April 18.

The football team in full is:

1. Antóin McMullan (Slaightneil)

2. Liam Silke (Corofin)

3. Kieran Fitzgerald (Corofin)

4. Karl McKaigue (Slaughtneil)

5. James Murray (Moorefield)

6. Chrissy McKaigue (Slaughtneil)

7. Dylan Wall (Corofin)

8. Alan O’Donovan (Nemo Rangers)

9. Michael Farragher (Corofin)

10. Eanna O’Connor (Moorefield

11. Christopher Bradley (Slaughtneil)

12. Ian Burke (Corofin)

13. Patrick McBrearty (Kilcar)

14. Luke Connolly (Nemo Rangers)

15. Martin Farragher (Corofin)

FOOTBALLER OF THE YEAR NOMINEES

Ian Burke (Corofin), Michael Farragher (Corofin), Liam Silke (Corofin)