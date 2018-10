Ulster SFC: Tyrone face Derry in opener and Donegal take on Fermanagh

Beaten All-Ireland Football finalists Tyrone have been drawn against Derry in next year’s Ulster SFC preliminary round.

Antrim will face the winners of the Ulster preliminary-round tie with the victors in that game taking on either Fermanagh or Donegal.

Fermanagh will have home advantage for the repeat of this year’s Ulster Final.

Further quarter-final derbies see Cavan hosting 2018 All-Ireland semi-finalists Monaghan and Down at home to Armagh.

Preliminary round: Tyrone v Derry.

First round Cavan v Monaghan, Down v Armagh, Fermanagh v Donegal and Antrim v Tyrone or Derry.

Semi-finals: Cavan or Monaghan v Down or Armagh and Fermanagh or Donegal v Antrim/Tyrone/Derry.