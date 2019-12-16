Haycock brace secures win at The Dub

Cookstown couldn’t hit the heights that saw them beat Pembroke Wanderers when they took on Queen’s University in the Ulster Premier League on Saturday.

However, two goals by Solo Fuels MVP Jack Haycock saw them win 2-0 and secure three points for the Mid-Ulster men at The Dub.

“I think we’ve come away from that game feeling a wee bit disappointed,” said Reds captain Mark Crooks. “We know that we weren’t at the level that we expect from ourselves, especially considering the way we went against Pembroke the week before.

“We struggled to get going, to control the ball at times. But the big positive is that we were still able to secure all the points and get another clean sheet out of it.

“In fairness, there were mitigating factors. We were down a few men and so had changes in personnel which needed a bit of time to settle in. It was great to see Dicky Nelson come back into the squad and we had Davy Atkinson making his debut for the First XI which is a long time coming.

“We’ve no game until January 4 so the plan would be to train this week and then get a bit of a break and enjoy Christmas before getting back at it ahead of the next match against Raphoe.”

Cookstown Ladies ended 2019 with a huge 8-0 win over Derg Valley at Steelweld Park.

Rachael Stewart hit four goals with the other scores coming from Sarah Thomson, Ruth Bell, Hannah Warwick and Corrin McWhirter.

The result keeps the Reds in the hunt at the top of Ulster Senior League 3 going into the second half of the season.

Cookstown II had a fantastic 5-1 win over Annadale at Strathearn. Alan Carson started the scoring, latching onto a rebound, before Annadale got hold of a loose pass and made it 1-1.

Greg Allen got a goal from the penalty spot just before half time and then added a second on the other side of the hooter from a short corner.

Davy Atkinson made it 4-1 from the set piece with Solo Fuels MVP Raymond Miller rounded the keeper and converted for a brilliant away win.

Stephen Cuddy scored twice to help Cookstown III to a 3-1 win over Instonians III at Steelweld Park on Saturday.

The Reds were lucky not to be two down after the first quarter, but Ethan Greaves was on hand to keep them in it.

They came to life in the second quarter with Solo Fuels MVP Mikes Costelloe scoring an excellent reverse before he set up Cuddy for a classy deflection.

Cookstown increased their lead to three with a fine goal, moving the ball around the park for Cuddy to force over the line.

Inst scored a great breakaway goal in the final quarter to make it interesting, but Cookstown held out for another great win in JL2.

Cookstown IV came up against a strong Newry Olympic II in County Down on Saturday and unfortunately fell to a 5-1 loss in JL3.