HOCKEY: Cookstown are out for revenge

Cookstown will have the chance to earn a little bit of revenge on Saturday as they travel to Belfast to take on their Ulster rivals Annadale in the EY Hockey League.

Earlier in the season, the Reds were on the back of a 4-1 defeat to the Carryduff men at Steelweld Park.

“We are going into the match against Annadale in pretty good form,” said Cookstown skipper Jon Ames.

“Our performance against Monkstown, particularly in the final quarter, should give us a lot of confidence as well as setting out the standards that we will need to get back to if we want to get a positive result from the game at Strathearn.

“Obviously a big part of that will be starting well and concentrating throughout the match - taking care of the nuts and bolts of hockey. When we have done that this season it has allowed us to play some really excellent attacking hockey.

“Annadale showed a real threat on the counterattack against Monkstown, and so we will have to be ready to nullify and disrupt that where we can.

“We can’t forget their strength at short corner time through Rhiley Carr either.

“We have some great attacking threats of our own of course - Michael Kerr and Keith Black in particular have been creating a lot of opportunities in the last few games. That will have to continue if we are to find a way past the excellent Johnny Moore in their goals.”

Push back for Annadale v Cookstown is at 2.30pm at Strathearn School.