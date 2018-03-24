HOCKEY: Rainey fail in All Ireland title bid

Rainey Endowed had to settle for third place in the Kate Russell all Ireland schoolgirls’ Cup competition which concluded in Kilkenny on Friday.

It was a disappointing end to the tournament for the Magherafelt outfit who went into the final day in pole position.

They had opened with a creditable draw with Kilkenny and then defeated Salerno 3-1 to edge ahead of the hosts on goal difference overnight.

However, they got off to a bad start yesterday when they went down to Leinster champions Loreto Foxrock which left them relying on other results going in their favour.

But a subsequent 1-0 win for Loreto over Connacht side Salerno meant that the best Rainey could finish was second as their chances of lifting the trophy had disappeared.

A 3-1 loss to Munster champions Mount Mercy in their final match wasn’t the outcome they wanted and they had to be satisfied with one of the minor placings.

Rainey can at least look back on a successful year at domestic level.