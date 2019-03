Dungannon women scored seven tries in a 37-0 win over Lisburn in Ulster Women's Championship Division Two.

There was a little bit of everything in all seven tries - watch our video.

And a TMO referral may have made it eight tries.

Amy McKeown, Laura Saunders, Lesley Coulter, Katrina Laverty, Ruth Sloan, Colleen McCance and Jenna Wright all got the touchdowns for Dungannon.