Adam McLean and Team IMR part company

Adam McLean and Team IMR have parted company less than two months after the Tobermore rider signed up for the 2018 season.

McLean was due to ride 1000cc BMW and 600cc Yamaha machinery at the international road races this year for the Isle of Man-based team.

A statement issued by the team on Tuesday evening said: “Team IMR have released rider Adam McLean from his contract for the 2018 road racing season after being advised that he is no longer able to represent the team as previously agreed. Team IMR wish Adam McLean every success for the future.

“Having already made extensive investment in support of Adam McLean for the 2018 road racing season, procuring high quality machinery, personnel and infrastructure, the team will now consider its options for a replacement rider with the aim of competing in the Superbike, Superstock and Supersport categories at the 2018 North West 200, Isle of Man TT Races and Ulster Grand Prix events.”