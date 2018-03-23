AIL RUGBY: Rainey OB out to secure home tie in play-offs

Rainey’s priority in Division 2B has now turned to securing a home game in the playoff semi finals.

Defeat last week for the Old Boys at Barnhall means a win for Old Crescent at home to Dungannon will see the Limerick side clinch the title and the one automatic promotion spot.

Rainey are second, three points ahead of Barnhall and host Belfast Harlequins at Hatrick Park.

Prop Tommy O’Hagan returns to the front row after missing the trip to Barnhall due to Ulster A duty, hooker Michael Nevin is back from injury.

Tim Barker moves to lock from the back row and partners John McCusker.

Jodie McMurray and Andrew Harbinson come into the back row beside Michael McCusker. Behind the pack Jason Bloomfield and Andy McGrath continue at half back while, Josh McIlroy and Damien McMurray form the midfield partnership.

Quins are ninth, 13 points behind Sunday’s Well and 12 clear of basement club City of Derry.

A win for Quins and a defeat for Derry at Skerries would see the north west club relegated to 2C.

Derry travel to Leinster hampered by injury and unavailablities.

Defeat to Navan on Monday has all by ended ‘Gannon’s playoff hopes but they will hope to be the first sid to beat Crescent this season.