Combing back to Belfast: Northern Ireland Snooker Open

Snooker’s Northern Ireland Open is heading back to the Belfast Waterfront later this year, and tickets are now on sale.

There’s a special WORLD CUP OFFER of just £10 for all day tickets, so fans are strongly urged to book quickly to take advantage.

The Northern Ireland Open will run from November 12 to 18 at the Waterfront.

The world ranking event will feature 128 of the world’s leading players, battling for the famous Alex Higgins Trophy.

Last year’s epic final saw Mark Williams edge out Yan Bingtao 9-8 in a classic content. Williams went on to become World Champion at the end of the season. Also among the field were the likes of Ronnie O’Sullivan, John Higgins, Judd Trump and home favourites Mark Allen and Joe Swail.

The special offer only runs until the end of the football World Cup, that’s until Sunday July 15. And a limited number of tickets at this discounted price are available, so fans must book fast!

Book tickets now by calling 028 9033 4455 or visit www.worldsnooker.com/tickets