COOKSTOWN 100: Michael Dunlop third fastest on Tyco BMW as Derek McGee seals pole

Michael Dunlop qualified third fastest on the Tyco BMW Superbike as he rode the S1000RR for the first time on the roads in practice at the KDM Hire Cookstown 100 on Friday.

Dunlop, who last raced at the event in 2015, lapped in 1m 25.719s around the 2.1-mile Orritor course.

Adam McLean will make his debut for the McAdoo Racing team at the Cookstown 100.

Pole went to Mullingar man Derek McGee, who clocked a time of 1m 25.471s on his Kawasaki ZX-10R.

McGee was narrowly ahead of fellow southern Irishman Michael Sweeney (1m 25.66s), with Dunlop next on the timesheets.

There was early disappointment for Derek Sheils, who suffered an engine failure with the Cookstown B.E. Racing Suzuki on his opening qualifying lap.

Sheils, who has won the last four Superbike races at the event, completed the session on his ex-William Dunlop Yamaha R6 and slotted into 12th position on the combined times.

Waterford’s Brian McCormack was fourth after a lap in 1m 26.294s.

McAdoo Racing’s James Cowton and William Dunlop, riding the new-look Temple Golf Club Yamaha R1, rounded out the top six respectively.

Tobermore’s Adam McLean slotted into seventh place as he makes his debut on the McAdoo Racing Kawasaki.

Saltburn’s Davey Todd, who has joined John Burrows’ Cookstown B.E. Racing team this season, was 18th quickest. The 22-year-old is a newcomer to the Cookstown course this weekend.

In the Supersport class, Sheils made up for the disappointment of his Superbike problem as he set the fastest lap on his Yamaha R6 in 1m 26.243s.

Young gun McLean, a Supersport winner at Cookstown last year, was close behind in 1m 23.338s followed by McGee (1m 26.515).

Yorkshireman Cowton, Michael Dunlop on his MD Racing Honda and William Dunlop (Temple Golf Club/Caffrey Yamaha) were the first six.

Open Superbike combined times:

1 D McGee 1m 25.471s

2 M Sweeney 1m 25.666s

3 M Dunlop 1m 25.719s

4 B McCormack 1m 26.294s

5 J Cowton 1m 27.650s

6 W Dunlop 1 27.953s

7 A McLean 1m 27.989s

8 T Maxwell 1m 28.803s

9 A Kirk 1m 29.027s

10 P Jordan 1m 29.691s

Supersport comebined times:

1 D Sheils 1m 26.243s

2 A McLean 1m 26.338s

3 D McGee 1m 26.515

4 J Cowton 1m 27.106s

5 M Dunlop 1m 27.195s

6 W Dunlop 1m 27.348s

7 M Sweeney 1m 27.582s

8 P Jordan 1m 28.236s