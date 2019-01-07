Draw made for Women’s Ulster Rugby Junior Cup quater-finals

City of Derry got the home draw they yearned in the quarter-finals of the Women’s Ulster Junior Cup after they put on an impressive display in a 43-0 win over Dungannon in the second round at Stevenson Park.

Captain Michelle McLaughlin was happy with the seven-try performance against a game Dungannon side which offered little in attack, but proved difficult to break down in defence.

Dungannon on the attack against City of Derry

Derry’s pack and their overall experience proved too much for the Dungannon side, who play a division lower, but have come on great strides since reforming this season.

“We have been going for 11 years now and I think in the end we just had too much for them,” said McLaughlin afterwards.

“It would be great to get a home draw in the last eight, we had a good travelling support today but it would be nice to get to play in front of a good home support,” she added.

City of Derry will meet Omagh Academicals in the quarter-finals, the Tyrone side had received a bye in the second round along with Cup holders Malone, beaten finalists last year Ballynahinch and Enniskillen.

Malone have a home start to the defence of the title against Enniskillen, while Ballynahinch, winners in 2016, are also at home, facing a tricky tie against impressive division two side, Queen’s University.

The Junior Cup draw is completed with surprise second round winners, Cooke II, entertain Cavan.

The ties will be played on or before Sunday, February 10.

The sides which lost in the first and second rounds go into the Regenerate Cup and the stand-out tie will be the meeting of Belfast Harlequins and Dungannon at Deramore Park, Belfast on Sunday.

The other ties are: Malone II v Carrick; North Down v Portadown; Lisburn v Randalstown - all to be played on or before Sunday.

At Stevenson Park, Dungannon looked a little rusty as they kicked-off against Derry. The visitors showed some jitters early on as well, Amelia McFarland, going over but dropping the ball before touching down.

However, in spite of some stout defending from Dungannon, Derry continued to press and Cíara O’Mordha finally opened the scoring in the 12th minute.

Donna Redmond crossed after some decent interplay between forwards and backs to double the lead.

Dungannon’s defence again held firm under severe pressure on the line. They held Derry up twice crossing the line, but it was to take its toll and from a 5m scrum, number 8 Rachael Lennox picked up and fed Donna Redmond for her second and Derry’s third try. OMordha converted to make it 17-0.

With the first half nearly over and Derry camped in the Dungannon ‘22’, the pressure paid off and prop Joanna Ha’unga barged over to the delight of her young fan club on the side line! O’Mordha converted and the tie was as good at over at 24-0.

Dungannon offered little in attack, anytime they did threaten to get into the Derry half they would see ball turned over.

Derry displayed better ball retention and Niamh Wynne crossed the white wash for her debut try.

Backrow forward Kelly McCarter crossed and O’Mordha converted for a 36-0 lead. A Lennox try converted by O’Mordha completed the scoring.

SECOND ROUND RESULTS: Malone II 10, Queen’s 27; Dungannon 0 City of Derry 43; Cooke II 29 Belfast Harlequins 12; Cavan 44, Carrick 0.