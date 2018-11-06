Ex powerlifting world champion Randall Crooks motivated by father’s death

FORMER world champion, Randall Crooks and fellow Cookstown Powerlifting Club member, Conor Mallon have qualified for the British Championships to be held at the in England next May.

Both men won their categories at the British powerlifting Union qualifier in Macclesfield, England recently to ensure their place at the prestigious British Championships to be held at the Bodypower Expo in the NEC in Birmingham on May 10th.

The competition was a difficult one for Crooks in particular following the recent illness and subsequent passing of his father who was a ‘proud’ supporter of his powerlifting accomplishments.

Motivated by his father, Crooks went on to grind out victory in his category and keep alive his hopes of qualifying for the World Championships in Finland next year.

“Going to Manchester was very difficult indeed,” explained Crooks. “My dad was very sick so I wasn’t training a lot and not really interested in doing a competition. However, my dad was extremely proud of my powerlifting accomplishments so I thought I’d go over and give it my best shot.

“Even though I didn’t lift well I still managed to grit it out and somehow record a win. The British Championships give me and Conor a chance to qualify for the World Championships in Finland next year.”

Randall won the World Championships in Portugal 2015 and then placed second in New Orleans in 2016. The local strength legend has won 39 titles in a 20 year career and is still a dominant force in Masters powerlifting. The Cookstown man has bench pressed 210kgs and deadlifted 305kgs in training and once did a tandem deadlift of 622kgs with Ireland’s strongest man Rodney Fullerton.

Conor Mallon, in only his second competition squatted 200kgs, benched 155kgs and deadlifted 260kgs.

Both men train at the Mid Ulster Sports Arena and Sammy’s Gym Maghera.