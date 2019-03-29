Leinster v Ulster: Important information for fans attending Saturday's European Cup tie in Dublin

Leinster will host Ulster in Saturday's European Champions Cup quarter-final at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin (kick-off 5:45pm)

Some important information for fans attending the game:

Bag Policy

Under Aviva Stadium ground regulations NO BAGS (with the exception of small handbags) will be allowed into the stadium. Further information is available on the stadium website.

Ticket Scanning

Supporters are required to present a paper ticket at the turnstiles as mobile scanning is not in operation at the Aviva Stadium.

Entry Routes

Supporters must follow the colour coded entry routes. Please click here for further detail.

Box Office

The Ticketmaster van will be located at the corner of Northumberland Rd and Lansdowne Rd, should supporters have any problems with their tickets. The van will open from 4pm.

Public Transport

All supporters are advised to use public transport as there is little parking around the stadium and to leave plenty of time for your journey.