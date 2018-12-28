Malone go head to head with Ballynahinch for SONI Premiership title

The SONI Ulster Rugby Premiership title will be decided at Ballymacarn Park on Saturday afternoon when Ballynahinch entertain Malone (2.30pm).

Malone currently hold a three point advantage at the top of the Division One from the Hinch, and although bonus points will still have to be taken into consideration on the day, a win for Malone by any margin secures the Stevenson Shield will return to Gibson Park for the first time since 1993.

Ballynahinch last won the title in 2015 - their third on the bounce - and must win as well as deny the Belfast boys anything from the game to get the trophy back to the Co Down clubhouse.

Champions for the past two seasons, City of Armagh, have already been relegated to Division Two - replaced next season by the lower tier champions Rainey Old Boys.

Armagh are at Queen's University on Saturday afternoon, with Ballymena facing Banbridge at Eaton Park.

Division Two fixtures

Belfast Harlequins (3) v City of Derry (5)

Dungannon (2) v Rainey OB (1)

Omagh (4) v Bangor (6)