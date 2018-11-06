MRA Ulster and Irish Championship awards

All the Ulster and Irish motocross, sidecarcross and quadcross Champions received their trophies at the MRA awards night at the Hilton hotel in Templepatrick last Friday night.

Roy Neil compared a great night on behalf of the MRA and the packed hall had a night to remember, where apart from the champions there were two special presentations made. Firstly to the Irish Quad Team of Leon Rodgers, Mark McLernon, Justin Reid and team manager Gordon Gilchrist who, for the second year in a row stood on a FIM World Championship Team Podium when they finished in an incredible second place at the Quadcross of Nations in Denmark. Then the 2018 Coupe de L’Avenir under 21 team of James Mackrel, Jake Sheridan, Jack Galvin with team manager Mick McGinn were invited on to the stage to receive a MRA recognition award for becoming the first Irish team to win the Coupe.

Meanwhile, the 2019 Arenacross will have an All-Ireland Cup at the opening round of the Tour at Belfast next January.

Exclusive to the double-header at The SSE Arena, Belfast on Friday and Saturday the 18th and 19th of January, the All-Irish class will celebrate the Irish motocross racing scene by inviting the fastest and best riders, from both the MX1 and MX2 Irish National Championships, to contest the championship.

Twelve riders per class will be selected to take part in this first-of-its-kind Arenacross initiative.

They’ll engage in a series of timed qualifications and heat races during the day to determine the top six MX1 and MX2 before the12 fastest will go in the All-Irish Arenacross Main Event of both evenings with an overall champion to be crowned on Saturday night.

Any riders interested should apply online via www.arenacrossuk.com

The Arenacross tour have joined forces with Kawasaki UK to create The Team Green Supermini Cup that will cater for the best 11-to-15-year-old BW85cc riders on the land to participate in a UK motocross-first.

It doesn’t stop there as 12 seven-to-10-year-olds will be invited to create motocross history by contesting the, Kuberg AX E-Cup, Electric championship. Another new series for 18 year-olds will be launched for the Pro Lites.

Riders interested in taking part in the Team Green Supermini Cup, Kuberg AX E-Cup or Arenacross Rookie Cup are invited to apply online via www.arenacrossuk.com before 10am on Saturday 10th November 2018.