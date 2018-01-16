Newcomer Gary McCoy ‘honoured’ by Davy Wood recognition

Promising young short circuit rider Gary McCoy has won the prestigious Davy Wood Scholarship.

The Cookstown man only made his debut last year after taking part in an MCUI training day at Bishopscourt.

Gary McCoy finished third in the Irish Lightweight Short Circuit Championship in his debut season.

McCoy made solid progress throughout the year and went close to his maiden win when he finished a close runner-up behind Darryl Tweed in the Lightweight race at the Sunflower Trophy meeting in October.

The scholarship is awarded to a newcomer each year based on their performances, personality and presentation of machinery.

A delighted McCoy said he was honoured by the recognition, which bears the late Davy Wood’s name.

“I am still in deep shock with this award. It is an honour to receive it and it will certainly be a big help to me for the forthcoming season,” he said.

“My thanks to everyone who made this possible, I hope I can justify their belief in me.”

Gary received the accolade from Davy’s widow Lee at the annual MCUI wards night, which was held at the La Mon Hotel last Friday.

Other award winners on the night included Derek McGee (Walter Rusk Memorial Award) and Derek Sheils, who received the Sam McClements Trophy for Most Superbike wins on then roads.

Newcomer Davey Todd was awarded the Ian King Memorial Bowl as the Best Supersport Newcomer to Road Racing, while Joe Loughlin collected the Ralph Rensen Trophy for most road race wins and the Don Wilson Memorial Cup, which recognises the Best Support Rider in Road Racing).

The Davy Wood Scholarship and Cup was set up in memory of his invaluable contribution to the promoion of motorcycle racing. Best known for his role as Joey Dunlop’s manager, Davy secured lurative sponsorship deals for road and short circuit racing with tobacco companies incuding Regal and Lambert & Butler.

Lee Johnston was the first winner of this award in 2005 and other notable winners over the years include Sam Wilson, Kia McGreevey, Richard Kerr, Eugene McManus Jnr, Scott Swann and Jonny Campbell.