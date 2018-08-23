Open tickets sellout for Championship days at Portrush

Unprecedented demand for tickets to The 148th Open at Royal Portrush has led to all four Championship days being completely sold out.

The Open was last played in Northern Ireland in 1951 and there has been huge excitement about the return of one of the world’s great sporting events.

In anticipation of high demand, championship organisers The R&A moved to an all-ticket model for 2019 but the surge in ticket sales has surpassed all expectations.

Fans wishing to book their place at Royal Portrush next year still have time to visit TheOpen.com to purchase the remaining tickets for the four practice days taking place from July 14-17.

Prices start from as little as £15 for adults while youth tickets for those aged 16-24 begin at £10. Children under the age of 16 can attend the championship for free, if they are accompanied by an adult and have a ticket, under The Open’s ‘Kids Go Free’ programme.

A waiting list has been introduced for fans wishing to register their interest in purchasing any cancelled or returned tickets for championship days which may become available at a later date.

Johnnie Cole-Hamilton, Executive Director, Championships at The R&A, said: “It is clear from the record-breaking ticket sales that golf fans are looking forward to the long-awaited return of The Open to Northern Ireland.

“We knew there would be great demand but it has been even higher than we expected,” he added.