Paul Jordan 'can't wait' for Skerries after joining Dunlop at Temple Golf Club Yamaha

Magherafelt’s Paul Jordan says he is relishing the opportunity to race alongside his friend William Dunlop in the Temple Golf Club Yamaha team this weekend at the Skerries 100.

Ballymoney man Dunlop will make his racing return at the County Dublin meeting after withdrawing from the Isle of Man TT due to personal reasons.

The 32-year-old will have a new team-mate in Jordan, who has come to an agreement with Mar-Train Racing boss Tim Martin to ride a Yamaha R1M Superstock machine alongside his own 600 Yamaha.

It is a welcome boost for the 27-year-old, who has been funding his own racing exploits this year on a shoestring budget.

He did a deal to ride a 1000cc Honda at the TT last month for TC Racing and now Jordan will be hoping to finish the second half of the season on a high, with a busy summer of Irish national road races and the Ulster Grand Prix in August still to come.

Jordan, a long-time friend of new team-mate Dunlop, wrote on Twitter: ‘Can’t wait for this first weekend on board the Temple Golf Club Ltd Yamaha.

“How times have changed, will be lining up as team-mates with a good friend that I have watched and looked up to as a rider, look forward to sharing the road with him’.

An excellent entry at Skerries also includes Michael Dunlop, Derek Sheils, Derek McGee, Davey Todd and Michael Sweeney.

The feature Martin Finnegan Memorial race offers 5,000 euros to the winner.

Roads close at 12 noon on Saturday for practice and at 8am on Sunday for racing, with the first race scheduled for 10am.