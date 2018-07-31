Paul Jordan teams up with Dafabet Devitt Racing for Ulster Grand Prix

Magherafelt’s Paul Jordan will ride a Kawasaki Superstock machine for the Dafabet Devitt Racing team at the MCE Ulster Grand Prix.

Jordan and Hexham’s Dominic Herbertson will lead the charge for the Bristol-based RC Express Racing team at Dundrod, where practice is scheduled to get underway on Wednesday, August 8.

Magherafelt's Paul Jordan in action at Armoy on his Yamaha Supersport machine.

Both riders have been offered the opportunity with the blessing of injured Lincolnshire rider Ivan Lintin’s family. The 33-year-old suffered serious injuries in a crash at the Southern 100, which claimed the life of McAdoo Racing’s James Cowton.

On Tuesday, a statement from the team said Ivan was now in a stable condition in hospital in Liverpool, although he still faces a ‘very long recovery process’.

Outlining the team’s decision to continue racing at the Ulster Grand Prix, the statement said: ‘The Dafabet UK Devitt squad are to continue. After discussions with Ivan’s mum, dad, his girlfriend and their blessing, we will be at the Ulster Grand Prix. We got in contact with Dominic Herbertson and Paul Jordan and have secured their services on two of our Superstock machines for the Superbike and Superstock classes.

‘We look forward to having them on board and seeing out the season with these two pilots’.

Jordan won the Supersport race at Armoy on Friday evening to earn his first victory of the 2018 season, edging out Adam McLean on the final lap to snatch victory by just 0.007 seconds.