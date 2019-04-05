Rising star Adam McLean hoping for a change of luck at North West 200

Adam McLean pictured with his McAdoo Racing Kawasaki on the north coast.
Rising star Adam McLean is hoping for a change in fortune at this year’s fonaCAB International North West 200 in association with Nicholl Oils.

The 22-year-old only finished one race in 2018, taking fourth in the first Supertwin event.

He was also fortunate to escape injury following a spectacular crash during qualifying after clipping a kerb on the exit of Juniper chicane on his Kawasaki Supertwin.

McLean, though, has shown his potential at the North West after clinching a superb fourth place in the Supersport class in 2017.

“I had no luck at last year’s North West,” said McLean

“I only finished one race, taking a fourth place in the first Supertwin event.

“I’ve shown I have the pace for some decent results. I just need to bring it all together to get some solid results,” added McLean, who was a regular podium challenger at the Irish national road races in 2018 and a Supertwin winner at the Ulster GP.

“I’m still learning my way around the ZX10-RR Superbike. At the minute it’s really taking me for a sail!

“But my priority is to get lots of miles in during testing and to learn. I know it can take two to three years to get to grips with a Superbike - I’m not panicking.”

The young Ulster rider was left stunned last year following the tragic death of his McAdoo team-mate, James Cowton, in a crash at the Southern 100 on the Isle of Man.

However, McLean decided he would race on and he really came to the fore at the Ulster Grand Prix, sealing a podium in the Supersport race and taking victory in the Supertwin class – his first international road racing victory.

“I felt really down after what happened to James,” he said.

“But I wanted to race on and at the Ulster Grand Prix I put the visor down and rode the best that I’ve done in my career.”