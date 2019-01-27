SCHOOLS’ CUP RUGBY: Third Round matches reviewed

The third round of the Danske Bank Ulster Schools’ Cup and quarter finals in the Schools’ Trophy have been completed.

Winnnig sides will know on Monday who they face in the fourth round, with the top eight ranked schools being included for the first time.

BRA 17

Belfast Royal Academy score during the win over Belfast High

BELFAST HS 3

Belfast Royal Academy took a 12-3 lead into the interval with tries from Rory Linden and Jack McKee, one of which was converted by Daniel Logan.

Belfast High team forced BRA into conceding a penalty and Aaron Douglas made no mistake with the resultant kick.

The conditions did not improve in the second half and both teams experienced difficulties in controlling the ball.

Royal School Dungannon on the attack during their win over Larne Grammar

Belfast High had a number of potential scoring opportunities but good Belfast Royal Academy defence, coupled with some Belfast High handling errors, ensured the BRA line remained intact.

The only score of the second half came through an unconverted try from Rob Sturgess which was sufficient to secure the 17-3 victory for BRA.

COLERAINE GS 7

DALRIADA 8

There was a massive crowd at this game in Coleraine to watch two well-matched teams for the derby tie.

The home team dominated possession for large parts of the first half.

However, in spite of making a number of clear line breaks Coleraine’s attack found difficulty in outwitting the scramble defence applied by Dalriada.

That was until the start of the second quarter of the game when Paddy White finished off a flowing Coleraine attack with a fine try. Tyler McNeill was successful with the touchline conversion for a 7-0 loead.

Just before the interval Coleraine were penalised at a breakdown. Dalriada put the ball into the corner and, from the ensuing lineout, the ball was won.

The resultant driven maul was finished off with an unconverted try, touched down by Will Scott, to leave two points between the schools going into the break.

Coleraine continued to dominate proceedings in the second half with the boots of Tyler McNeill and Pierce Crowe pinning Dalriada back into their ‘22’.

The Ballymoney boys stayed in the game with some great defence as well as clever play at the breakdown which led to a number of crucial turnovers.

They grew in confidence from that and took play on a number of occasions into the Coleraine ‘red zone’.

On their last appearance they forced Coleraine to concede a penalty.

Up stepped James McCormick to coolly slot his kick and secure a hard-earned 8-7 win.

FRIENDS’ 6

BALLYCLARE HS 25

In spite of taking an early 6-0 lead, Reece Malone goaling two penalties, there was only going to be one eventual winner once Ballyclare got into their rhythm.

Having fallen behind, Ballyclare hit back and a Mark Jackson penalty reduced the arrears.

A well worked try from Adam Campbell, converted by Jackson, saw Ballyclare nudge ahead 6-10.

Just before the break a second Campbell try, which went unconverted, extended that lead to 6-15.

Early in the second half an unconverted try from Ethan Crawford made it 6-20.

The Lisburn boys responded positively but, in spite of the best efforts of players such as Reece Malone, Max Gillespie, Ryan McGucken and Stuart Patterson, they were unable to score any extra points.

In the closing stages Matthew McCullough sealed a deserved 25-6 victory for Ballyclare with an unconverted try.

LURGAN COLL 7

CAMBRIDGE HOUSE 34

Lurgan’s only points came from a penalty try to give them the lead.

Rory McCandless then converted a penalty for Cambridge House before Kane McIlroy scored a try, which McCandless converted and put his side ahead 10-7.

This became 17-7 just before the break when Ethan Crawford took advantage of great help from his pack before he touched down for a try. McCandless was successful with the conversion.

Three second half tries from Cambridge House through Josh Mark, Stuart Donald and a length of the pitch effort from Kane McIlroy, with one conversion from McCandless, secured an impressive win.

OMAGH ACADEMY 3

DOWN HIGH 15

Down High took a 5-0 lead when a Greg Hutley chip though was picked up by Conor Moag, who in turn off-loaded to Conor Gibson and sent Hutley away with a clever pass.

Greg moved the ball quickly to Luka Walsh who finished things off with an unconverted try.

Omagh responded with a Rory Ritchie penalty to reduce the arrears to 5-3.

Omagh were back in the game and determined to play with the ball in hand.

On one such venture from their half an Omagh pass was intercepted by Walsh who gratefully ran in to touch down for a try. Hutley added the conversion and send them in at the break leading 12-3.

The second half was an evenly contested affair with defences of both teams cancelling out any worthwhile attacks.

Midway through the second half a Hutley drop goal sailed between the uprights and over the Omagh Academy bar to secure the win.

RAINEY ENDOWED 39

PORTADOWN COLL 0

Playing into a strong breeze Rainey started strongly and dominated both territory and possession.

After a series of attacks Bryn Davies broke through the Portadown defence for a try which Harry Evans converted.

Rainey continued to attack and took a 12-0 lead when Adam McCrum touched down for an unconverted try.

Portadown’s defence was struggling with the pace of the Rainey attacks.

David Dripps outpaced the visiting defence before touching down for a try. Evans added the extras to take the Magherafelt boys into the break leading 19-0.

An Evans penalty increased the Rainey lead to 22-0 before tries from Evans and Bryan hall - both unconverted - made it 32-0.

Rainey kept the best to the end and Davies finished of a team try with a flourish. Evans added the extras .

Regent House 5

Bangor GS 27

Following a first half when both teams had experienced difficulties in controlling the ball and both defences were on top the scoreboard still read 0-0 at the interval

Bangor eventually opened the scoring in the second half when Riley Westwood touched down for a try, was converted by Rhys Larmour.

An unconverted try from Angus Christie made it 12-0, but Regent were right back in the contest when captain Kier Edgar stormed over for an unconverted try.

A variety of plays in the final 10 minutes of the game saw Bangor core fifteen points. Larmour kicked a penalty, Aaron Sexton scored an unconverted try and Christie ran in for a second try, converted by Larmour.

RS DUNGANNON 38

LARNE GRAMMAR 0

The Royal School, Dungannon team had to work hard before emerging as 38-0 winners.

Jack Girvan score two tries for Dungannon with Adam Junk, Jake Bell, Logan MacIlravie and Peter Nicholl touching down for one try each.

Girvan was successful with four of his conversion kicks.

The Larne Grammar School contributed greatly to the game with some impressive performances from players such as Aaron Gallagher, Jordan McIlhinney, Jakob Holst and Caelan Campbell.

SCHOOLS’ TROPHY

QUARTER-FINALS

DROMORE HIGH 28

CARRICK GS 3

Xander Lowham, Richard Dickson and Josh Patterson with two, were the Dromore High try scorers.

Rhys Dale added one conversion and goaled a penalty.

Daniel Curley kicked the penalty for Carrickfergus for whom Liam Kaprigiannis-Green, Adam Anthony, Scott Gardner and Ewan Milburn all impressed with their performances.

FOYLE COLL 41

BANBRIDGE ACAD 10

Foyle & Londonderry College’s points came through two tries from Keelin Coyle with Andy Miller, Lewis Callen, Jack Kelly and James Goodman scoring one try apiece. Keelin Coyle added four conversions as well as one penalty.

Matthew Robinson scored two unconverted tries for Banbridge for whom Adam Hanna and Jake Beattie impressed also with their performances.

LIMAVADY GS 6

GROSVENOR GS 0

James Howe goaled two penalties for Limavady in this win over Grosvenor.

POSTPONED

Due to the poor weather conbditions, the fourth last eight game between Strabane Academy and Wellington College, Belfast was postponed.

It is now due to be played on Wednesday.