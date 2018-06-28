Shackleton Summer Rallysprint set for Ballykelly this weekend

The second visit of the Rallysport Association to The Shackleton Complex in Ballykelly will take place on Saturday (June 30th) for the second Shackleton Summer Rallysprint.

The event will be action packed as drivers will complete eight timed runs over some exciting and challenging roads and lanes within the 620-acre complex

Over 120 competitors will enter from all over the country in the 12 different classes include flame spitting turbo charged Subaru Imprezas and Mitsubishi EVOs, some beautifully prepared and incredibly fast Ford Escorts and Toyotas; there will be Honda Civics, Peugeot 106 and 205s, Renault Clios, Opel Astras and Corsas in the front wheel drive classes.

Also included will be 30 or more phenomenally fast and exciting motorbike engined race buggies competing for only the second time at this venue, all aiming for the for fastest time of the day.

The classes will include some local drivers from the greater Derry and Donegal counties including Derek and Raymond Gurney from Bready, Aaron and Lee McLaughlin and the very successful father and son team of Mac and Ben Walsh from Donegal in their phenomenally fast Speedcar Race buggy.

A round of the new all Ireland ‘Toyo Tires Mini Cup’ will also be incorporated into this event together with a round of the ‘Ryan Bradley Memorial Micra Challenge’

The Race Buggy event promises to be as usual filled with very close racing and will be even more interesting as the performance of the different drivers will change as the event evolves and the drivers become familiar with the new Shackleton stage/track and conditions.

The Entry List for this event together with full details of future events, information and pictures can be found at the RSA website: www.therallysportassociation.com

‘Start your engines’ can be heard at 10.15am and spectators are very welcome and with the adult entry fee of only £10 and deals available for children and families together with senior citizens enjoying free entry.