Voting opens for 'Race of the Year' honour at Cornmarket Motorbike Awards

Six memorable races have been shortlisted for the prestigious ‘Race of the Year’ honour at the Cornmarket Motorbike Awards.

Sponsored by A. McLean Bookmakers, the accolade is one of the most eagerly anticipated categories at the sparkling annual bash at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Belfast.

James Cowton won the Saturday Supertwins race at the North West 200 for the McAdoo Racing Kawasaki team.

The winner will be announced next Friday night and fans have been urged to get voting via the online poll.

Two races from the North West 200 have been selected, featuring Yorkshire rider James Cowton’s brilliant win in the second Supertwins event, when he came through from third to first on the final lap, edging out Jeremy McWilliams and Joey Thompson at the Juniper Hill chicane to secure victory for the McAdoo Racing team.

Sadly, Cowton was tragically killed in a crash at the Southern 100 less than two months later.

Carrick man Alastair Seeley’s hard-earned triumph in the second Superstock race is also shortlisted, when the 24-time NW200 winner turned the tables on Peter Hickman to snatch glory on the final lap on the Tyco BMW.

Manx rider Dan Kneen came out on top in a thrilling feature race at the Tandragee 100 on the Tyco BMW.

Seeley also features in a nail-biting British Supersport race at Brands Hatch in October, when he battled it out with Dublin’s Jack Kennedy at the Kent circuit.

The lead changed hands on numerous occasions, with Kennedy narrowly getting the verdict on the line as he won the championship for the first time.

A breath-taking feature race at the Tandragee 100 is also in the running, when Dan Kneen, Derek Sheils, Derek McGee and Michael Sweeney served up a high-speed treat around the spectacular Irish National road racing course.

Manx rider Kneen, who was tragically killed weeks later at the Isle of Man TT, scythed his way through from fourth place to grab the lead when it mattered on the last lap, holding out for a magnificent win on the Tyco BMW from McGee and Sheils.

Jack Kennedy squeezed out Alastair Seeley on the dash to the line in a memorable Supersport race at Brands Hatch last October.

Also in contention is another National road race, with the Friday evening Supersport showdown at Armoy between Paul Jordan and Adam McLean making the list.

With little to separate them throughout, it was Magherafelt man Jordan who slipstreamed past McLean on the run to the line as he wrapped up victory by a mere seven one-thousandths of a second.

Moving back to the British championship, Ballinamallard’s Josh Elliott will be hoping his thrilling win in the Superstock 1000 race at Thruxton takes the top spot.

Elliott prevailed by 0.2 seconds on the OMG Suzuki over Taylor Mackenzie as the top four were covered by under half-a-second.

To cast your vote, click this link: https://poll.app.do/xnztcj-2443058, visit the Cornmarket Motorbike Awards Facebook page or access the link on Twitter @BikeAwards.