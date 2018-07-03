WATCH: Ballyliffin Golf Club ground staff set to deal with 'scorching weather'

The Glashedy Links fairways and greens had a healthy green look about them on Tuesday as the course at Ballyliffin Golf Club gets ready to become first in Co Donegal to host an Irish Open.

The Dubai Duty Free Irish Open Championship tees-off on Thursday and general manager, John Farren, is confident the scorching weather forecast for the event will be handled by his team.

And Farren was also confident all the back tee-boxes would be used - meaning the fourth hole will prove a huge test for the competitors this week.