The 39th staging of the annual Irwin's Bakery Nutty Krust Cup will get underway at Chambers Park, Portadown, on Wednesday, March 7.

The draw for this year's competition took place at Portadown Rugby Club on Tuesday afternoon.

Brian Irwin, director at Irwin's Bakery and Ulster Branch president, Graffin Parke, conducted the draw.

First Round Draw

1 Lisburn v Portadown

2 Dungannon v Ballynainch

The draw is made for the annual Nutty Krust competition

3 Randalstown v Armagh (holders)

4. Rainey v Malone

Semi-finals: 1 v 2; 3 v 4