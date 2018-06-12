Weekends to forget for Martin Barr and Graeme Irwin

Riders Graeme Irwin and Martin Barr had weekends to forget at the French rounds of the MXGP and EMX Championships.

ASA Hitachi KTM rider Irwin qualified 20 th but finished outside the points in his two races in 23 rd and 21st.

“I tried my best but it was a tough weekend. The bike was great but I need to find some speed and practice more in these conditions,” admitted Graeme.

Martin Barr had a miserable time in the EMX dropping to third in the championship 22 points behind Honda’s Mathys Boisrame after finishing 20th and 10th.

“In race one I got caught up at the start then three-quarters way round the opening lap had a coming together with another rider crashing through the fence.

“I had to lift the bike back overthe fence and any ch ance of good points were gone there and then.

“After a thunder storm over night the track was wet and sloppy and could only manage 10th .

“Although I am now third in the championship we are only at half distance in the championship.

“There are plenty of races left so I’ll put it behind me and look forward to Italy this weekend.

“It will be tough over there but I will get the head down and work hard and see what happenes,” said the Revo Husqvarna rider.

Meanwhile Lisburn’s Gary Moulds and English passenger Steve Kirwin lead the Irish Sidecarcross championship after claimed the overall victory at Clonroche, Wexford at the weekend.

The pair who won the British Experts title in 2017 took the opening two race wins before Kirwin had to leave to catch his flight back to England.

“Steve had no choice but leave the circuit but thankfully local passenger Kenny Gardner saved the day and jumped on for the final race where we finished third.

“It was good racing and we are pleased with our efforts.”

Tony Willis and Ian Glenn were second with Jonny Wilson and Louise Huston completing the rostrum in third place after a good outing.