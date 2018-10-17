WORLD RALLY CHAMPIONSHIP: Kris Meeke joins Toyota for 2019

Kris Meeke has been confirmed as part of a three-man factory Toyota team for the 2019 World Rally Championship.

The Dungannon man, who was sacked by Citroen after crashing in the Portugal Rally in May, replaces Citroen-bound Esapekka Lappi.

The 39-year-old will drive a Yaris WRC, with Seb Marshall or Dan Barritt linked with becoming his co-driver after the 39-year-old's split with Paul Nagle.

News of his 11-year partnership with Nagle coming to an end was revealed on Tuesday, after Meeke had tested a Yaris for the first time in Finland.

"It's been a difficult few months for me but I wasn't that long away and I've got that hunger back," said Meeke.

"I knew deep down I wanted to come back to drive a rally car and to have my first experience of the Yaris on these stages, it just gives me so much pleasure to drive a car again.

"I have given my life to rally and rally has given me so much but certainly I didn't feel it was time to stop. I still think I can achieve a lot more in the sport and hopefully with this new exciting venture we can achieve good things together.

"The negotiations were very simple and there were maybe some options on the table, but I said if I wanted to come back, I wanted to come back in the proper way. For me there was no doubt where I wanted to be."