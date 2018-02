Jonathan Rea was fifth fastest in free practice in Phillip Island as he began his challenge for a fourth successive World Superbike title.

The Northern Irishman's time left him two positions behind compatriot Eugene Laverty, whose Aprilia team-mate Lorenzo Savadori was fastest.

Leon Camier was second quickest with Rea's Kawasaki team mate Tom Sykes in fourth position.

The season's opening two races take place on Saturday and Sunday.