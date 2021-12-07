Adam McLean looks towards full Irish road racing calendar in 2022 after re-signing for McAdoo Kawasaki

The Tobermore rider, who broke the Supersport and Supertwin lap records at the Cookstown 100 in September after clinching a double at the McAdoo team’s home meeting in Co Tyrone, is one of the sport’s brightest prospects.

McLean said: “I’m very excited to continue the partnership with McAdoo Kawasaki again for the fifth consecutive season and looking forward to the return of a full schedule of racing.

“A big thank you to Winston and Jason [McAdoo] for the opportunity and also my personal sponsors for making it possible.”

Adam McLean on the McAdoo Kawasaki ZX-10RR at the Cookstown 100.

The McAdoo Racing team is preparing for a milestone 40th season of Irish road racing next year.

In a statement on Tuesday, the team said McLean was ‘as talented as rider as we’ve ever had’.

“We believe Adam is one of the best road racers in the world with huge natural ability,” the statement read.

“The best is very much yet to come from him with injuries and Covid greatly hampering his progress in recent seasons.

“Despite this, he has shown exciting raw speed, setting lap records on the Supertwin and Supersport 600 at the Cookstown 100 as well as big progress on the ZX-10RR. Only bad luck cost him two comfortable Superbike wins at the Cookstown 100 in 2021 and it’s only a matter of time before success comes on the big bikes.”

