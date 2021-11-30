The Red Bull Car Park Drift welcomed 5,000 motorsports fans to the custom built drifting track at the Titanic Quarter across two days of spectacular drifting action.

With Sunday’s event selling out in under one week, the motorsports event of the year did not disappoint, in a spectacle of competitive action featuring speed, smoke and screeching tyres!

The event marked the first of the Red Bull Car Park Drift 2022 World Final Qualifiers and with just one qualification place available for the 2022 World Final, competition was stiff with 30 drifters from across Ireland determined to make their mark on the Irish and International drift scene.

Kevin Quinn winner of the first ever RedBull Car Park Drift and on his way to the World Finals.Picture by Tommy Vennard.

With a maximum of 400 points on offer, drivers were marked on the quality and precision of their performance as well as the look and noise of their car and tyre smoke kicked up during the run.

Though Irish Drift Championship driver, and favourite to win going into the final four, Alan Delaney scored highest in the first round and top eight of Sunday’s Final, it was Tyrone’s Kevin Quinn, one of the ten wildcards, that took the title and qualification to the 2022 Red Bull Car Park Drift World Final with 268 points.

Wildcard, Donegal man Terence Fury impressed the crowd and judges, having missed out on Saturday’s practice round, he took to the track for the first time in Sunday’s competition, producing an impressive display across all three rounds and securing second place, just ten points shy of Quinn in first place. Shae Rodgers from Derry took a spot on the podium in third place.

-

-

-

Editor’s message:

Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.