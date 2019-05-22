Awards eveining for Cookstown HC

Cookstown Hockey Club held their annual dinner and awards night in the clubhouse at the weekend.

Gareth Cuddy and Rebecca Hamilton picked up two awards each while Matthew Rollins and Jessica Richardson took top honours as the senior teams’ Player of the Year.

Clubperson of the Year, Neil Barnes, receives his prize from Guest of Honour, David Ames

There was also a special presentation by Olympian David Ames to Godfrey Irwin and Andrew Barbour who have amassed an amazing quarter of a century playing for Cookstown Men’s First XI.

WINNERS 2019:

Men’s First XI Player of the Year - Matthew Rollins; Ladies’ First XI Player of the Year - Jessica Richardson; Men’s Second XI Player of the Year - Stevie Allen; Men’s Third XI Player of the Year - Gareth Cuddy; Men’s Fourth XI Player of the Year - Gary Major; Ladies’ Top Goalscorer - Rebecca Hamilton; Men’s Top Goalscorer - Gareth Cuddy; Best Schoolboy - Stewart Wylie; Best Schoolgirl - Rebecca Hamilton; Captain of the Year - Michael Millar; Clubperson of the Year: Neil Barnes

Congratulations to all the winners and to all who played, umpired, managed, cheered or supported Cookstown Hockey Club in any way throughout the 2018/19 season.

Captain of the Year, Michael Millar, and Great Britain international David Ames

Well done to the organisers on a cracking night of fun and chat, and thanks to David Ames for being guest of honour on the night.

Good luck to David, Ian Sloan and the Great Britain squad in the upcoming Pro League matches.