Conrad Cummings announces retirement from boxing

The Co Tyrone man, who had linked up with Carrickfergus-based Evolution Boxing Club ahead of a bout which had been due to take place on November 13 in the Europa Hotel in Belfast, took to social media this morning (Friday) to announce his retirement from the sport.

Posting on Twitter, Cummings said: “It is with a very heavy heart I have to make this announcement that my boxing career inside the of the ring is over.

“I have just finished my training camp for my 23rd professional fight. I’m in the best shape I’ve been in years and I’m ready to go, however, after my medical report was examined, one more fight potentially could be too many. I am fine, but I will not be risking my health.”

Conrad Cummings.

Cummings, who detailed his career, which took him “from the streets of Coalisland to the bright lights of the Barclay Center in New York” thanked his trainers, sponsors and relatives, before praising his father Patrick for supporting him.

He added: “I’m closing the book now on my fighting days. I hope everyone enjoyed it as much as I did.”

