Cookstown 100 TV highlights, date and time confirmed

Highlights of the Cookstown 100 will screened in May as part of BBC Sport NI’s Bikes! coverage of the 2019 road races.

The Irish national road race in Co. Tyrone will take place on Saturday, April 27 around the 2.1-mile Orritor course.

Presenter Stephen Watson will host the programme on BBC One Northern Ireland at 10.35pm on Tuesday, May 7, as part of the build-up to the North West 200.

Highlights of the Tandragee 100 (May 3-4) will also be shown, with the date and time yet to be confirmed.

Practice for the Cookstown 100 takes place on Friday with roads closed from 12 noon. On race day, roads will close at 10am sharp.